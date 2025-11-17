Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

The low pressure area over the island continues to persist and cloudy skies can be expected over most parts of the island, today (17), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm are likely at some places in Northern and Eastern provinces. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places elsewhere.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces during the early hours of the morning,it said.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.