GMOA to launch trade union action today

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has decided to commence trade union action from 8 a.m. today (17), based on several demands.

The GMOA has taken the decision in protest against the failure to resolve issues in the health service and those faced by doctors through the 2026 Budget presented by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Accordingly, doctors at all hospitals will limit providing selected services, including prescribing medicines to be purchased from external pharmacies and recommending tests to be done from external laboratories.