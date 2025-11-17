Another woman arrested for aiding and abetting Kotahena shooting incident

Another woman has been arrested for aiding and abetting the recent shooting and murder of a person in the Kotahena area, by the Colombo District Crime Division.

During investigations carried out by the Colombo District Crime Division, it was revealed that the suspect had been in connection with an underworld criminal figure residing overseas to facilitate the shooting by providing the perpetrators with a vehicle and supplying them with information regarding the victim’s travel route.

The arrested woman has been identified as a 32-years old resident of Aduruppuveediya, Colombo 13, police said.

The Colombo District Crime Division is currently conducting further investigations into the incident.

According to police, the shooting had occurred on November 07 along 16th Lane, Kotahena, when a group of assailants arrived in a car, opened fire, and subsequently fled the scene.

The victim, identified as a 43-year-old man, succumbed to his injuries following the incident.

Investigations revealed that the individual who was killed in the shooting incident was an associate of notorious underworld figure Balachandran Pushparaj, also known as “Pukudu Kanna.”