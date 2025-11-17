Two dead, teenager missing in separate drowning incidents

Multiple drowning incidents were reported across the country yesterday (16), police said.

Accordingly, a woman and an 8-year-old child who were at the Chilaw Beach in the Chilaw Police Division had been swept away by strong currents last evening.

Local residents had rescued them and admitted both to the Chilaw Hospital, where the woman had later passed away.

The deceased has been identified as a 61-year-old resident of Dankotuwa.

Meanwhile, two individuals who were bathing at the Galle Face Beach in the Colombo Fort Police Division were also swept away by currents last evening.

The Fort Police alerted the Navy, which rescued the two individuals and admitted them to the Colombo National Hospital. However, subsequently one individual had passed away.

The deceased has been identified as a 19-year-old resident of Agarapathana.

In another incident, Egoda Uyana Police have launched an investigation following information that a person who went swimming near the Egoda Uyana Beach last evening had gone missing.

The missing person has been identified as a 17-year-old resident of Katukurunda, Moratuwa.

According to police, the teenager had gone swimming with two other friends when all three of them were swept away by strong currents. Residents had rescued two of them, while the 17-year-old remains missing.

The Egoda Uyana Police continues search operations to locate the missing individual.