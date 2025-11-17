Budget 2026: Second day of Committee Stage Debate commences

Budget 2026: Second day of Committee Stage Debate commences

November 17, 2025   10:14 am

The second day of the debate on the Committee Stage or the Third Reading of the 2026 Appropriation Bill, or the 80th Budget Speech, has commenced today (17) under the chairmanship of the Speaker of the House. 

The third reading debate on the budget began on November 15 and is scheduled to be held for 17 days.

The third reading vote is scheduled to be held at 6.00 p.m. on December 5, the Department of Communication of Parliament stated. 

Meanwhile, the second reading of the 2026 Appropriation Bill was passed with a majority of 118 votes in Parliament on November 14, 2025. 

160 Members of Parliament (MPs) including three opposition members voted in favour of the 2026 Budget while 42 MPs voted against it, and 08 MPs abstained from voting.  

The second reading of the Appropriation Bill for the year 2026 (the Budget Speech) was presented to Parliament on November 07, by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in his capacity as the Minister of Finance.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Opposition groups demand govt to reveal details of recent agreements with US and India (English)

Opposition groups demand govt to reveal details of recent agreements with US and India (English)

Opposition groups demand govt to reveal details of recent agreements with US and India (English)

Dilith Jayaweera calls on govt to reveal details of recent US-SL defence pact (English)

Dilith Jayaweera calls on govt to reveal details of recent US-SL defence pact (English)

Circulars to be issued to establish drug prevention committees - Public Security Minister (English)

Circulars to be issued to establish drug prevention committees - Public Security Minister (English)

New SLBFE Act will be introduced; Bureau will be digitalised - Foreign Minister (English)

New SLBFE Act will be introduced; Bureau will be digitalised - Foreign Minister (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.11.16

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.11.16

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

No rationale behind opposition's accusations against govt - PM Harini (English)

No rationale behind opposition's accusations against govt - PM Harini (English)

PM Harini inaugurates Global Entrepreneurship Week 2025 in Colombo (English)

PM Harini inaugurates Global Entrepreneurship Week 2025 in Colombo (English)