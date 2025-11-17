Budget 2026: Second day of Committee Stage Debate commences

The second day of the debate on the Committee Stage or the Third Reading of the 2026 Appropriation Bill, or the 80th Budget Speech, has commenced today (17) under the chairmanship of the Speaker of the House.

The third reading debate on the budget began on November 15 and is scheduled to be held for 17 days.

The third reading vote is scheduled to be held at 6.00 p.m. on December 5, the Department of Communication of Parliament stated.

Meanwhile, the second reading of the 2026 Appropriation Bill was passed with a majority of 118 votes in Parliament on November 14, 2025.

160 Members of Parliament (MPs) including three opposition members voted in favour of the 2026 Budget while 42 MPs voted against it, and 08 MPs abstained from voting.

The second reading of the Appropriation Bill for the year 2026 (the Budget Speech) was presented to Parliament on November 07, by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in his capacity as the Minister of Finance.