GMOA representatives hold discussions with President

A group of representatives of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA), which began a trade union action this morning (17) based on several demands, has arrived at the Presidential Secretariat.

This is to participate in a discussion to be held under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Several senior members of the GMOA are reported to be taking part in the discussion, which is currently underway at the Presidential Secretariat.