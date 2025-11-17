SJB councillor arrested with cannabis in Badulla

SJB councillor arrested with cannabis in Badulla

November 17, 2025   11:37 am

A member of the Kandaketiya Pradeshiya Sabha, representing the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), has been arrested by the Badulla Galauda Police in Pallewatte while in possession of 86 grams of cannabis.

The suspect, who also serves as a security assistant at the Hapathgamuwa electric fence, is a resident of Pallewatte, Hapathgamuwa in Hali Ela, police said.

Acting on a tip-off that the suspect was involved in the sale of cannabis, police conducted a sudden raid using an agent and apprehended him with 86 grams of cannabis which had been prepared for sale.

Further investigations into the suspect are being conducted, and the suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Badulla Magistrate’s Court today (17). 

