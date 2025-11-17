Ex-minister Keheliya and family served indictments over three cases

Four defendants including former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, his son Ramith Rambukwella and his daughter have been served indictments before the Colombo High Court in two separate cases filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The indictments were served before the Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal, Ada Derana reporter said.

The charges were filed in two cases filed against Keheliya Rambukwella, his son Ramith Rambukwella, his daughter Amali Nayanika Rambukwella and one of their employees Nipuni Krishnajina.

The judge ordered the release of all accused on a cash bail of Rs. 50,000 each, with two sureties of Rs. 1 million each, while a travel ban was imposed on the defendants.

Accordingly, the two cases were scheduled for a pre-trial conference on January 12 and 14, 2026.

Meanwhile, indictments were served over another case against former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and his son Ramith Rambukwella.

The judge ordered their release under the same bail conditions, further directing that their fingerprints be recorded and reports summoned, and scheduled the pre-trial conference for January 20, 2026.

The Bribery Commission had filed these cases against former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and family members, alleging that the defendants illegally acquired assets worth over Rs. 97 million during his tenure in the Ministries of Mass Media, Health and Environment from August 13, 2020 to June 24, 2024.