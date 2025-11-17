NPP defeated in Hakmana cooperative society election

The common opposition has secured victory in the election held to appoint a new Board of Directors and General Assembly representatives for the Hakmana Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society.

The election was held yesterday (16), during which 68 representatives from the common opposition and 32 representatives from the National People’s Power (NPP) were elected.

Accordingly, control of the Hakmana Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society has been secured by the common opposition.

Representing the common opposition, former Chairman of the Cooperative Society, Thushara Vidanagama, contested for the Kumbalgoda division, while the Deputy Chairman of the Hakmana Pradeshiya Sabha contested for the Hakmana division representing the NPP.

Although the Hakmana Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society consists of 37 divisions, only 17 are currently operational.

The society owns 14 rural bank branches, one Co-op City, four Mini Co-op Cities, two fuel stations, an early childhood development center, a daycare center and a coconut-oil mill.

A total of 100 General Assembly representatives are elected through member voting and from these 100, seven members are to be selected for the Board of Directors.