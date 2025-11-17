GMOA calls for emergency executive committee meeting to discuss future course of action

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has announced that following the discussion held with the President, an emergency Executive Committee meeting and a Central Committee meeting will be convened, during which future actions will be discussed.

Speaking to media after the discussion held this morning (17) at the Presidential Secretariat, the Secretary of the GMOA, Dr. Prabath Sugathadasa stated that a number of concerns were raised during the meeting.

He said that the President’s attention had been drawn to the proposals presented by the GMOA and that the President had informed the association that those proposals would be discussed further and that he would look into the possibility of providing reasonable solutions.

Dr. Prabath Sugathadasa stated, “the President promised that based on the Budget proposals, steps would be taken to sustain the health system in the future. As the GMOA, we have especially requested measures to retain doctors and specialist doctors within the country. So, he promised to hold further discussions on those proposals and to study the feasibility of providing fair solutions.”

He noted that an emergency Executive Committee meeting will be held today while an emergency Central Committee meeting is also scheduled to be held soon.

Dr. Sugathadasa added that both the emergency Executive Committee and the emergency Central Committee will discuss the matter and make decisions regarding the future course of action.