Deposed Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s aide, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, was also sentenced to death in absentia on Monday by a tribunal for crimes against humanity during last year’s student uprising.

The International Crimes Tribunal-Bangladesh (ICT-BD) also sentenced former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who turned state witness, to five years of imprisonment in the same case. Delivering the death sentence against Kamal, the tribunal ordered the confiscation of all his movable and immovable properties in favour of the state. Kamal, who is believed to be living in exile in India, was tried in absentia.

The prosecution said the former home minister “played a central role” in coordinating the 2024 crackdown. Mamun, who is in custody, pleaded guilty during the proceedings and became a state witness. His cooperation, the tribunal noted, “substantially aided” the prosecution in establishing the chain of command and responsibility. The three-member bench, while delivering the verdict, said the sentences reflected “the gravity of the coordinated violence unleashed on unarmed civilians”.

- Agencies