2,183 complaints related to violence against women lodged since Nov. 2024

A total of 2,183 complaints related to violence against women have been reported since November 2024, the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs has announced.

The complaints were lodged through the 1938 toll-free Women’s Helpline, operated under the National Committee on Women affiliated with the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs.

Among these, the largest number of complaints—1,488—were related to domestic violence.

Additionally, 234 complaints were related to cybercrime, and seven complaints pertained to sexual abuse, the Ministry noted.

The Ministry of Women and Child Affairs and the National Committee on Women, with the participation of government and non-governmental organizations, have already begun promoting the 1938 toll-free Women’s Helpline, which operates around the clock in three languages. This initiative aims to encourage reporting, raise awareness, and curb violence based on gender and social norms.

Furthermore, the Ministry stated that starting from November 25, which marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, a 16-day national program will be conducted to address gender-based violence and promote gender equality.

The Ministry also noted that this 16-day initiative will conclude on December 10, International Human Rights Day. During this period, programs will be implemented to raise awareness among women and empower them to stand up for their rights.