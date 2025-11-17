2026 Budget: Expenditure heads of Foreign and Justice ministries passed after vote

The expenditure heads of two ministries taken up for debate on the second day of the Committee Stage debate of the 2026 Appropriation Bill, were approved by a majority vote without any amendments.

Accordingly, the expenditure heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism and the Ministry of Justice and National Integration were approved in Parliament.

A division was called on the expenditure head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment by Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) MP Shanakiyan Rasamanickam. The expenditure head was approved with a majority of 80 votes.

A total of 87 votes were cast in favor, while only seven votes were cast against it.

Meanwhile, a division was also requested on the expenditure head of the Ministry of Justice and National Integration by All Ceylon Tamil Congress MP G. G. Ponnambalam.

The expenditure head of the Justice Ministry was also approved with a majority of 80 votes.