Amarapura Maha Nikaya issues statement on Trincomalee Buddha statue incident

Amarapura Maha Nikaya issues statement on Trincomalee Buddha statue incident

November 17, 2025   08:46 pm

The Chief Prelate of the Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya, Most Venerable Karagoda Uyangoda Maithri Murthy Thero, has sent a letter to the President regarding the incident in which police removed a Buddha statue from a temple premises in Trincomalee.

The letter states that the Sri Sambuddha Jayanthi Bodhiraja Viharaya in Trincomalee has been in existence since 1951 and is a duly registered temple under the Department of Buddhist Affairs as a temple belonging to the Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya.

It further notes that in 2014, the ownership of the land on which the temple stands was confirmed by a grant deed issued by the then President.

Despite these facts, the letter states that the threats and challenges directed at the legally registered temple and its resident monks—despite the land ownership being officially granted—have caused deep distress not only to the Sangha but also to the Buddhist public.

The Chief Prelate also states in the letter that the events which took place yesterday (16) are strongly condemned and rejected.

The letter further questions on whose instructions police acted when removing the Buddha statue from the temple premises and assaulting the monks. It also states that due to the assault, the Chief Incumbent of the temple had to be hospitalized and that the incident constitutes a blatant violation of Article 09 of the Constitution.

The letter strongly condemns this unlawful conduct by police and urges the President to immediately look into the matter. It requests that the building which has reportedly been earmarked for demolition not be removed and that relevant authorities be informed to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of the temple premises, the temple itself, and the monks residing there.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Opposition groups demand govt to reveal details of recent agreements with US and India (English)

Opposition groups demand govt to reveal details of recent agreements with US and India (English)

Dilith Jayaweera calls on govt to reveal details of recent US-SL defence pact (English)

Dilith Jayaweera calls on govt to reveal details of recent US-SL defence pact (English)

Circulars to be issued to establish drug prevention committees - Public Security Minister (English)

Circulars to be issued to establish drug prevention committees - Public Security Minister (English)

New SLBFE Act will be introduced; Bureau will be digitalised - Foreign Minister (English)

New SLBFE Act will be introduced; Bureau will be digitalised - Foreign Minister (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.11.16

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.11.16

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin