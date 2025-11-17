Amarapura Maha Nikaya issues statement on Trincomalee Buddha statue incident

The Chief Prelate of the Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya, Most Venerable Karagoda Uyangoda Maithri Murthy Thero, has sent a letter to the President regarding the incident in which police removed a Buddha statue from a temple premises in Trincomalee.

The letter states that the Sri Sambuddha Jayanthi Bodhiraja Viharaya in Trincomalee has been in existence since 1951 and is a duly registered temple under the Department of Buddhist Affairs as a temple belonging to the Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya.

It further notes that in 2014, the ownership of the land on which the temple stands was confirmed by a grant deed issued by the then President.

Despite these facts, the letter states that the threats and challenges directed at the legally registered temple and its resident monks—despite the land ownership being officially granted—have caused deep distress not only to the Sangha but also to the Buddhist public.

The Chief Prelate also states in the letter that the events which took place yesterday (16) are strongly condemned and rejected.

The letter further questions on whose instructions police acted when removing the Buddha statue from the temple premises and assaulting the monks. It also states that due to the assault, the Chief Incumbent of the temple had to be hospitalized and that the incident constitutes a blatant violation of Article 09 of the Constitution.

The letter strongly condemns this unlawful conduct by police and urges the President to immediately look into the matter. It requests that the building which has reportedly been earmarked for demolition not be removed and that relevant authorities be informed to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of the temple premises, the temple itself, and the monks residing there.