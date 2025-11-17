Owner of printing shop used by drug traffickers to brand packages remanded

Owner of printing shop used by drug traffickers to brand packages remanded

November 17, 2025   09:19 pm

The owner of a digital printing shop in Mount Lavinia, who was recently arrested by the Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) along with stickers used for packaging heroin and ICE, as well as the printing machines used to produce them, has been remanded until tomorrow (18).

According to an Ada Derana reporter, the order was issued today (17) by the Acting Magistrate of Mount Lavinia.

Former MP Premnath C. Dolawatta stated yesterday that the suspect facing these allegations is a former member of the Dehiwala–Mount Lavinia Municipal Council representing the JVP.

The Central Crime Investigation Bureau received information about a location in Mount Lavinia that produced labels used by drug traffickers to identify their drug parcels.

Following instructions from its Director, Senior DIG Kamal Ariyawansa, the Officer-in-Charge of the Central Crime Investigation Bureau launched an investigation.

As a result, on November 14, the premises were raided and the owner was taken into police custody.

It is suspected that the seized stickers had been widely used by drug traffickers operating in Mount Lavinia and Badowita.

Among the items discovered were large quantities of stickers designed using characters from globally popular cartoons and television series.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Opposition groups demand govt to reveal details of recent agreements with US and India (English)

Opposition groups demand govt to reveal details of recent agreements with US and India (English)

Dilith Jayaweera calls on govt to reveal details of recent US-SL defence pact (English)

Dilith Jayaweera calls on govt to reveal details of recent US-SL defence pact (English)

Circulars to be issued to establish drug prevention committees - Public Security Minister (English)

Circulars to be issued to establish drug prevention committees - Public Security Minister (English)

New SLBFE Act will be introduced; Bureau will be digitalised - Foreign Minister (English)

New SLBFE Act will be introduced; Bureau will be digitalised - Foreign Minister (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.11.16

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.11.16

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin