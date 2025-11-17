Owner of printing shop used by drug traffickers to brand packages remanded

The owner of a digital printing shop in Mount Lavinia, who was recently arrested by the Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) along with stickers used for packaging heroin and ICE, as well as the printing machines used to produce them, has been remanded until tomorrow (18).

According to an Ada Derana reporter, the order was issued today (17) by the Acting Magistrate of Mount Lavinia.

Former MP Premnath C. Dolawatta stated yesterday that the suspect facing these allegations is a former member of the Dehiwala–Mount Lavinia Municipal Council representing the JVP.

The Central Crime Investigation Bureau received information about a location in Mount Lavinia that produced labels used by drug traffickers to identify their drug parcels.

Following instructions from its Director, Senior DIG Kamal Ariyawansa, the Officer-in-Charge of the Central Crime Investigation Bureau launched an investigation.

As a result, on November 14, the premises were raided and the owner was taken into police custody.

It is suspected that the seized stickers had been widely used by drug traffickers operating in Mount Lavinia and Badowita.

Among the items discovered were large quantities of stickers designed using characters from globally popular cartoons and television series.