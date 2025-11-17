Landslide warnings issued to residents of eight districts

Early landslide warnings have been issued to residents of multiple areas in right districts owing to incessant rains experienced in parts of the island.

Accordingly, landslide warnings issued by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) will be in effect from 7:00 p.m. today (17) to 7:00 p.m. tomorrow (18).

Accordingly, level two warnings have been issued to residents of the Haldummulla Divisional Secretariat Division (DSD) and surrounding areas of the Badulla district and residents of the Aranayaka Divisional Secretariat Division (DSD) and surrounding areas of the Kegalle district.

Furthermore, level one warnings have been issued to residents of several areas in eight districts, the NBRO noted.