Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

November 18, 2025   06:32 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Southern and Uva provinces. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m. 

Heavy rainfall about 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Northwestern, Southern and Uva provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces during the early hours of the morning, the Met. Department added. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt. committed to creating an investment-friendly climate - Dy Minister (English)

Govt. committed to creating an investment-friendly climate - Dy Minister (English)

Govt. committed to creating an investment-friendly climate - Dy Minister (English)

Govt. must reveal all details of recently signed key bilateral pacts  opposition (English)

Govt. must reveal all details of recently signed key bilateral pacts  opposition (English)

GMOA to launch trade union action today (English)

GMOA to launch trade union action today (English)

Police clarify video footage showing removal of Buddha statue from temple premises in Trincomalee (English)

Police clarify video footage showing removal of Buddha statue from temple premises in Trincomalee (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Opposition groups demand govt to reveal details of recent agreements with US and India (English)

Opposition groups demand govt to reveal details of recent agreements with US and India (English)

Dilith Jayaweera calls on govt to reveal details of recent US-SL defence pact (English)

Dilith Jayaweera calls on govt to reveal details of recent US-SL defence pact (English)