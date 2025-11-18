Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Southern and Uva provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Heavy rainfall about 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Northwestern, Southern and Uva provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces during the early hours of the morning, the Met. Department added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.