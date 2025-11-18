Motorcycle used in Meetiyagoda shooting incident recovered

The motorcycle suspected to have been used in the shooting incident near a restaurant at the Kiralagahawela junction in Meetiyagoda, last night (17), has been recovered by the Baddegama Police.

The motorcycle had been abandoned near the Ampegama Ambalama on the Batapola–Baddegama road and was recovered following a tip-off received by the police, Ada Derana reporter said.

The police suspect that the shooters may have abandoned the motorcycle while they were traveling towards Baddegama via Aluthwala in Meetiyagoda.

Meanwhile, three police teams have been deployed to investigate the incident. Police Media Spokesman, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F. U. Wootler, stated that investigations are being carried out under the supervision of the Meetiyagoda Police Officer-in-Charge (OIC).

A woman was shot to death last night near a restaurant at the Kiralagahawela junction in Meetiyagoda at around 8:30 p.m., police noted.

Police stated that the shooting was carried out by two unidentified individuals who arrived on a motorcycle.

The victim has been identified as a 48-year-old resident of Meetiyagoda, police said.

Police suspect that a pistol-type firearm was used in the shooting and it has been revealed that the shooting had occurred as a result of a dispute between two organized crime gangs.