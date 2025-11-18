GMOA to continue trade union action

GMOA to continue trade union action

November 18, 2025   08:15 am

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) stated that the ongoing trade union action will continue today (18), citing the absence of a satisfactory solution to the concerns raised by the union. 

The GMOA commenced the trade union action yesterday (17) at around 8 a.m., based on several demands. 

The GMOA has taken the decision in protest against the failure to resolve issues in the health service and those faced by doctors through the 2026 Budget presented by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Accordingly, doctors at all hospitals limited providing selected services, including prescribing medicines to be purchased from external pharmacies and recommending tests to be done from external laboratories.

Subsequently, a group of representatives of the GMOA, arrived at the Presidential Secretariat to participate in a discussion which was held under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.  

Accordingly, the GMOA announced following the discussion held with the President that an emergency Executive Committee meeting and a Central Committee meeting will be convened, during which future actions will be discussed.

The Secretary of the GMOA, Dr. Prabath Sugathadasa stated that the President’s attention had been drawn to the proposals presented by the GMOA and that the President had informed the association that those proposals would be discussed further and that he would look into the possibility of providing reasonable solutions.

Dr. Sugathadasa added that both the emergency Executive Committee and the emergency Central Committee will discuss the matter and make decisions regarding the future course of action.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt. committed to creating an investment-friendly climate - Dy Minister (English)

Govt. committed to creating an investment-friendly climate - Dy Minister (English)

Govt. committed to creating an investment-friendly climate - Dy Minister (English)

Govt. must reveal all details of recently signed key bilateral pacts  opposition (English)

Govt. must reveal all details of recently signed key bilateral pacts  opposition (English)

GMOA to launch trade union action today (English)

GMOA to launch trade union action today (English)

Police clarify video footage showing removal of Buddha statue from temple premises in Trincomalee (English)

Police clarify video footage showing removal of Buddha statue from temple premises in Trincomalee (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Opposition groups demand govt to reveal details of recent agreements with US and India (English)

Opposition groups demand govt to reveal details of recent agreements with US and India (English)

Dilith Jayaweera calls on govt to reveal details of recent US-SL defence pact (English)

Dilith Jayaweera calls on govt to reveal details of recent US-SL defence pact (English)