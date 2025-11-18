GMOA to continue trade union action

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) stated that the ongoing trade union action will continue today (18), citing the absence of a satisfactory solution to the concerns raised by the union.

The GMOA commenced the trade union action yesterday (17) at around 8 a.m., based on several demands.

The GMOA has taken the decision in protest against the failure to resolve issues in the health service and those faced by doctors through the 2026 Budget presented by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Accordingly, doctors at all hospitals limited providing selected services, including prescribing medicines to be purchased from external pharmacies and recommending tests to be done from external laboratories.

Subsequently, a group of representatives of the GMOA, arrived at the Presidential Secretariat to participate in a discussion which was held under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Accordingly, the GMOA announced following the discussion held with the President that an emergency Executive Committee meeting and a Central Committee meeting will be convened, during which future actions will be discussed.

The Secretary of the GMOA, Dr. Prabath Sugathadasa stated that the President’s attention had been drawn to the proposals presented by the GMOA and that the President had informed the association that those proposals would be discussed further and that he would look into the possibility of providing reasonable solutions.

Dr. Sugathadasa added that both the emergency Executive Committee and the emergency Central Committee will discuss the matter and make decisions regarding the future course of action.