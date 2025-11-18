Married couple swept away by flash floods in Boralanda; one body recovered

Married couple swept away by flash floods in Boralanda; one body recovered

November 18, 2025   09:23 am

A married couple has reportedly been swept away by a flash floods in the Kandepuhulpola area of Boralanda in Welimada.

The incident had occurred last evening (17) following heavy rains that lashed the area within the Welimada Divisional Secretariat.

Residents in the area had been searching for the couple throughout the night, and the woman’s body was recovered, Ada Derana reporter said.

The deceased woman has been identified as a 32-year-old, while the missing man is a 37-year-old.

Search operations are currently underway to locate the missing individual.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt. committed to creating an investment-friendly climate - Dy Minister (English)

Govt. committed to creating an investment-friendly climate - Dy Minister (English)

Govt. committed to creating an investment-friendly climate - Dy Minister (English)

Govt. must reveal all details of recently signed key bilateral pacts  opposition (English)

Govt. must reveal all details of recently signed key bilateral pacts  opposition (English)

GMOA to launch trade union action today (English)

GMOA to launch trade union action today (English)

Police clarify video footage showing removal of Buddha statue from temple premises in Trincomalee (English)

Police clarify video footage showing removal of Buddha statue from temple premises in Trincomalee (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Opposition groups demand govt to reveal details of recent agreements with US and India (English)

Opposition groups demand govt to reveal details of recent agreements with US and India (English)

Dilith Jayaweera calls on govt to reveal details of recent US-SL defence pact (English)

Dilith Jayaweera calls on govt to reveal details of recent US-SL defence pact (English)