Married couple swept away by flash floods in Boralanda; one body recovered

A married couple has reportedly been swept away by a flash floods in the Kandepuhulpola area of Boralanda in Welimada.

The incident had occurred last evening (17) following heavy rains that lashed the area within the Welimada Divisional Secretariat.

Residents in the area had been searching for the couple throughout the night, and the woman’s body was recovered, Ada Derana reporter said.

The deceased woman has been identified as a 32-year-old, while the missing man is a 37-year-old.

Search operations are currently underway to locate the missing individual.