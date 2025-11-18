Cabinet approval to provide Rs. 7,000 allowance police officers  Minister

November 18, 2025   11:28 am

Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala stated that the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the provision of an allowance of Rs. 7,000 for police officers.

Participating in the Committee Stage debate on the 2026 Budget in Parliament today (18), the Minister said that the allowance will be provided next month and is intended to cover the cost of uniforms and shoes for police personnel.

Commenting further, Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala said:

“Yesterday, the Cabinet decided to provide an allowance to police officers for their uniforms and shoes. Accordingly, it has been decided to provide an allowance of Rs. 7,000 per police officer, with Rs. 1,100 million allocated for the year 2025. We will distribute this allowance to the officers next week. The Cabinet also approved funding for officers’ sports shoes and clothing, and I believe we will be able to obtain approval for that next week.”

