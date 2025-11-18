The body of the man who went missing after being swept away by flash floods along with his wife in the Kandepuhulpola area of Boralanda, Welimada, yesterday (18), has also been recovered.

A married couple had been swept away by flash floods in the Kandepuhulpola area of Boralanda in Welimada, last evening, following heavy rains that lashed the area within the Welimada Divisional Secretariat.

Residents in the area had been searching for the couple throughout the night, and the woman’s body was later recovered, Ada Derana reporter said.

The deceased woman has been identified as a 32-year-old, while her husband is a 37-year-old.