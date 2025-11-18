Investigations underway into politicians linked to underworld - Public Security Minister

Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananda Wijepala stated that information regarding politicians allegedly linked to the underworld has emerged during the interrogations of recently arrested organized criminals and their associates including ‘Ishara Sewwandi’.

Speaking during the Committee Stage debate on the 2026 Budget in Parliament today (18), the Minister said that investigations are currently underway in this regard.

He further noted that Interpol Red Notices have been issued for another 80 wanted organized criminals and that authorities are coordinating with Interpol to secure their arrests.

Minister Wijepala also stated that, following the interrogation of the group of organized criminals recently arrested in Indonesia, authorities have recovered seven T-56 firearms, one T81 firearm, six pistols, nine revolvers, two other weapons, and 909 rounds of ammunition, since 30 August.