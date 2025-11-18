Bill seeking to abolish MPs pensions gets Cabinet nod

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the submission of the Parliamentary Pensions Law (Repeal) Draft Bill for consideration and approval in Parliament.

According to the Cabinet Spokesman, the bill which seeks to abolish the MPs’ pension scheme has received clearance from the Attorney General, along with Cabinet approval for publishing in the government Gazette and subsequent presentation to Parliament.

Previously, the Cabinet had granted approval in-principle to repeal the Parliamentary Pensions Law, Act No. 1 of 1971, during its meeting held on 16 June 2025.