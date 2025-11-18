Woman sentenced to life in prison for heroin possession

Woman sentenced to life in prison for heroin possession

November 18, 2025   01:12 pm

The Colombo High Court has sentenced a woman to life imprisonment after she was found guilty of possessing and trafficking 42.23 grams of heroin.

The verdict was delivered by Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Thilakaratne following a lengthy trial, Ada Derana reporter said. 

The accused was arrested during a raid carried out by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) in the Kotte area on or around September 15, 2021. 

Accordingly, the Attorney General had filed charges against her for the possession of 42.23 grams of heroin and trafficking, and for allegedly earning Rs. 5 million through drug-related activities.

However, the court ordered that the defendant be acquitted and released from the charge relating to the alleged earnings of Rs. 5 million from heroin trafficking. 

