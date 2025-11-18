Kush worth over Rs. 113 mln found inside luggage left behind at BIA

November 18, 2025   01:31 pm

A large consignment of “Kush” cannabis, with an estimated street value of Rs. 113,670,000, has been discovered yesterday (18) at the bonded warehouse containing luggage and belongings left behind by passengers and confiscated by customs officers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

The luggage in question had been left behind at the airport’s arrival terminal by a passenger who had arrived at the BIA from Bangkok, Thailand, onboard SriLankan Airlines flight UL 405 at 9.45 a.m. on March 17, 2025.

Sri Lanka Customs officers at the BIA had placed the luggage in the airport’s abandoned luggage warehouse before transferring it to the confiscated and abandoned parcels bonded warehouse located within the Colombo Port.

As no individual had come forward a claim the luggage for a period of eight months, customs officers accordingly commenced the official procedure to open and inspect its contents.

Upon inspection, officers found 11 kilograms and 367 grams of “Kush” cannabis concealed inside polythene packaging.

The consignment has been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigations.

