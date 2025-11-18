Indian HC extends birthday wishes to ex-President Mahinda

Indian HC extends birthday wishes to ex-President Mahinda

November 18, 2025   02:03 pm

High Commissioner of India, Santosh Jha, has extended his best wishes to former President Mahinda Rajapaksa on the occasion of his 80th birthday which falls today (18).

The greetings were conveyed by the Consul General of India, Mr. Harvinder Singh, who visited Rajapaksa’s residence, Carlton House in Tangalle this morning (18), on behalf of the Indian High Commissioner.

In a Facebook post published afterward, former President Rajapaksa expressed his appreciation, stating: 

“I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude, reflecting with joy the friendship we share, both diplomatically and personally.”

