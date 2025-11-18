India introduces digital wallet service UPI One World for Sri Lankan visitors

November 18, 2025   02:05 pm

A pilot initiative to introduce UPI One World digital service for Sri Lankan Buddhist pilgrims visiting India has been launched.

The Sri Lanka High Commission in India, in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), launched the initiative.

The digital payment facility enables Sri Lankan travellers to make secure, real-time payments across India without the requirement of an Indian mobile number, offering a modern, convenient alternative to carrying cash, the High Commission of Sri Lanka in New Delhi said in a statement.

The launch event, held at the High Commission in New Delhi, was attended by Venerable Beragama Vimala Buddhi Thero, the Administrative Secretary of the Buddhist Pilgrims’ Rest; Ravi Kant Sharma, In-charge, Central Government Relations, NPCI; and Vivek Garg, In-charge, UPI Growth, NPCI.

The facility will also benefit Sri Lankans travelling to India for medical treatment, providing greater financial flexibility and safety during their stay.

Introducing UPI One World for Sri Lankan visitors represents a meaningful advancement in improving their travel experience and facilitating people-to-people connectivity. It also underscores the deepening cooperation between Sri Lanka and India in promoting digital innovation and ease of travel, the High Commission added further.

