NPP claims power in Seethawaka PS six months after the conduct of LG election

The National People’s Power (NPP) today established power in the Seethawaka Pradeshiya Sabha, over six months after the conduct of the Local Government (LG) election.

At the May Local Government election, no party or independent group was able to secure more than 50% of the total number of seats required to establish control in the Seethawaka Pradeshiya Sabha.

At the election, the NPP — which currently holds governing power — won 23 seats, while the remaining 24 seats were divided among all opposition parties.

Accordingly, the first meeting to elect the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Seethawaka Pradeshiya Sabha was convened on June 17, but the meeting was postponed due to complications that arose regarding the election procedure.

On July 15, the council was reconvened to elect the Chairman, but once again the meeting was postponed due to issues related to the election process.

The Seethawaka Pradeshiya Sabha, which had still not elected a chairperson six months after the conduct of the LG election, reconvened this morning.

At the meeting, the first matter considered was whether the voting for the election of the Chairman should be conducted by open ballot or secret ballot.

The 23 members of the NPP and one member from the Sarvajana Balaya (representing the common opposition) expressed willingness to hold a secret ballot.

At this point, the remaining 23 opposition members left the council chamber.

Following this, the vote to elect the Chairman was held, and P. K. Premarathna of the NPP was elected as the Chairman of the Seethawaka Pradeshiya Sabha.

He secured 23 votes, while the Sarvajana Balaya member who agreed to the secret ballot abstained from casting a vote in the election for Chairman.