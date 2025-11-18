Over 20 tons of drugs seized so far this year - Public Security Minister

November 18, 2025   02:42 pm

Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananda Wijepala stated that over 20 tons of narcotics have been seized since January 01 up to this date.

The Minister made this statement while participating in the Committee Stage debate on the 2026 Budget in Parliament today (18).

Commenting further, Minister Wijepala said: “We have implemented ‘Ratama Ekata’ drug prevention campaign, and it has two main parts. We should express our gratitude to the tri-forces, especially the Sri Lanka Navy, for cutting off the drug supply chain into the country. At the same time, the Police Special Task Force (STF) and the security forces are actively contributing and carrying out successful operations.”

He emphasized that from January 01 to now, within the past 10-11 months, security authorities have been able to seize more than 20 tons of narcotics.

“We were talking in grams and kilograms. As a result of the smuggling that has been carried out for years with the involvement of politicians and organized criminal groups in this country, the country has become a drug supply network. Those narcotics are now being actively seized”, he stated.

Minister Wijepala further said that the Sri Lanka Navy continues to play an active role in apprehending the drugs which are entering the country via sea routes.

