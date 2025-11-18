If police committed any wrongdoing while removing a Buddha statue that had been placed at a temple premises in Trincomalee, an investigation will be conducted and necessary action will be taken, Cabinet Media Spokesperson, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet media briefing today (18), Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa noted that there is a possibility of creating a distorted or misleading picture of what actually happened, when individuals starts to questioning separate incidents of the full chain of events.

The Minister stressed that damaging a Buddha statue can lead to bloodshed in the country and therefore it is the responsibility of all citizens to not allow such situations to arise.

Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said, “We don’t need new incidents… Don’t add fuel to the fire and make it worse.”

Meanwhile, the Minister added that the Inspector General of Police has commenced an investigation regarding alleged assaults by police on the monks during the incident.

Minister Nalinda Jayatissa further commented:

“The police exist to uphold the law and maintain peace. Under no circumstances will the police allow any activity that violates the law or disturbs peace, regardless of the incident. A short-term permit had been issued for constructing a temporary food stall with certain conditions. There is an order to remove that structure. It was during this time that the Buddha statue was brought and placed there.

Our country has a history that shows how far ethnic unrest can escalate when harm is done to a Buddha statue. Therefore, the police acted to maintain peace in the area and to ensure the safety of the Buddha statue.

The next hearing will be held on November 26 at the Trincomalee Magistrate’s Court. According to the facts reported by the police, the Magistrate has ordered that all evidence be recorded, the authenticity of any documents submitted by any party be verified, and that no new construction be carried out until November 26, 2025. Police and the Special Task Force have been deployed to maintain peace in the area. An investigation has been launched by the Inspector General of Police regarding the assault on the monks.

The government will not allow anyone to use this incident to open a pathway for their dream political journey. It will not allow those hoping to use this incident to build their political movement, gather people, or arrange buses for rallies. As a nation, we have already faced enough incidents that escalated into serious bloodshed. That is why the police removed the Buddha statue. It has now been placed back at the location. The government is waiting to see how the court will proceed on November 26.”

A tense situation arose on Sunday night (16) after the police took steps to remove a Buddha statue that had been placed at a temple premises in Trincomalee.

However, last afternoon (17), the police themselves returned the statue.

Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala stated in Parliament that the police took necessary action to ensure the safety of the Buddha statue after receiving information that it might be damaged.

The Sri Sambuddha Jayanthi Bodhiraja Viharaya, located on Fort Road in Trincomalee, is a Buddhist temple registered with the Department of Buddhist Affairs in 1951.

The Sri Sambuddha Jayanthi Bodhivardhana Dhamma School that operated there was destroyed by the 2004 tsunami, and its Chief Incumbent, Ven. Kalayanawansathissa Thero of Trincomalee, together with devotees, decided to resume its activities.

On November 16 morning, a foundation-laying ceremony was held and by afternoon, preparations were being made to place a Buddha statue at the site.

However, the Coast Conservation Department had lodged a complaint with police stating that the construction was unauthorized, and the police notified the monks about this.

Subsequently, police removed the Buddha statue from the premises on Sunday evening.

This took place amid strong opposition from the monks and local residents.

Claiming injuries from the incident, the Chief Incumbent monk and another monk were later hospitalized.

Meanwhile, National People’s Power MP Roshan Akmeemana, who visited the site yesterday, faced protests from the people present there.