Seethawaka PS Chairman Election: Sarvajana Balaya councilors party membership suspended

November 18, 2025   03:31 pm

The Sarvajana Balaya party has decided to suspend the party membership of Chandana Premanath Mudunkotuwa for acting against the party’s decision during the vote held to elect the Chairman of the Seethawaka Pradeshiya Sabha.

The decision has been conveyed to the relevant member through a letter issued under the signature of the party’s General Secretary, Ranjan Seneviratne.

Accordingly, the letter states that it was revealed that during today’s (18) vote, Chandana Premanath Mudunkotuwa of Sarvajana Balaya had, in violation of the party’s decision and/or without the party’s permission, remained in the council and supported the candidate nominated by the National People’s Power to be appointed as Chairman.

Acting contrary to the party’s announced decision and engaging in actions without the party’s permission constitute serious disciplinary violations. Therefore, until a final decision is made following a disciplinary inquiry, the party membership of Chandana Premanath Mudunkotuwa has been immediately suspended, the letter further states.

