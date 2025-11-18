Gazette to be issued imposing controlled prices for 350 types of medicines

Controlled prices have been set for a wide range of medicines and relevant gazette notification will be issued shortly, Cabinet Spokesperson Minister of Health Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa has announced.

Speaking during the weekly Cabinet media briefing today (18), Minister Jayatissa stated that through the gazette, controlled prices will be imposed on 350 types of medicines. He said legal action will be taken against those who do not comply with the gazette.

The Minister further noted that the new regulation will apply both to medicines already registered and those that will be registered in the future.

Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said once the National Medicines Regulatory Authority enforces the gazette, the pricing formula will apply to all medicines registered in future.

He claimed that within the next few months, almost all medicines used in Sri Lanka will be registered under the new pricing formula.

The Minister said, “After issuing the gazette, we expect to inform the public of these prices, and we also expect to enforce the law against anyone who does not comply with these price regulations.”

Meanwhile, the National Medicines Regulatory Authority has stated that controlled prices will also be introduced for several more categories of medicines in the future.

Chairman of the Authority Specialist Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama stated that controlled prices have already been set for 350 types of medicines.