Showers to reduce from tomorrow: Met. Dept.

November 18, 2025   04:55 pm

The low pressure area located around Sri Lanka is gradually moving away from the island and therefore the showery weather condition over the country is likely to reduce from tomorrow (19), the Department of Meteorology said.

Meanwhile, the Met. Department said several spells of showers will occur in the Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers are also expected at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Uva provinces and in the Nuwara-Eliya district after 1.00 p.m. with fairly heavy falls of about 50 mm likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Uva provinces.

Meanwhile, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

