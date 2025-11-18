Teacher arrested in connection with sexual abuse of Moratuwa school student remanded

November 18, 2025   05:33 pm

A teacher, who was taken into custody in connection with the sexual abuse of a 14-year-old student, has been remanded.

The Moratuwa Magistrate today (18) ordered that the teacher be remanded until December 1, Ada Derana reporter said.

Meanwhile, the school principal, who was also taken into custody on suspicion of concealing the incident, has been released on two surety bails of Rs. 100,000 each.

The incident was reported at a well-known school in Moratuwa, where a 14-year-old student was allegedly sexually abused by a teacher. The principal of the school was also taken into custody by Moratuwa police in connection with allegedly covering up the incident.

The two individuals taken into custody, aged 58 and 59 are residents of Baduraliya and Piliyandala.

Several other complaints have also been lodged against the teacher, police stated.

