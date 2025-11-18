President to call for report on recent Trincomalee incident from Public Security Ministry

A report will be called from the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security on the recent Trincomalee incident, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated.



The President noted that authorities acted in a manner to prevent the escalation of the heated situation which arose on Sunday (16).



President Dissanayake also noted that a number of discussions were held before the ensuing heated incident between police officers and residents at the Trincomalee Sri Sambuddha Jayanthi Bodhiraja Viharaya.



The President noted necessary steps will be taken after reviewing the report of the Public Security Ministry.



President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also stressed that they will not allow anyone to create communal conflicts in the country.



The President is of the view certain factions are aiming to create unrest in the country by using isolated incidents.



President Anura Kumara Dissanayake made these remarks while addressing the Parliament this evening.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrived in Parliament, a short while ago.

The President is scheduled to join the debate on the expenditure heads of the Ministry of Defence, which is currently taking place in Parliament.

Day three of the committee stage debate got underway at 9:00 a.m.