Landslide early warnings issued for several districts

Landslide early warnings issued for several districts

November 18, 2025   06:12 pm

Early landslide warning have been issued for several districts of the island owing to the prevailing heavy rain experienced in parts of the island.

Accordingly, landslide warnings issued by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) will be in effect from 4:00 p.m. today (18) until 4:00 p.m. tomorrow (19).

Accordingly, the districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) that have been issued the Level 2 (Amber) landslide warnings, advising people to remain cautious and vigilant, are as follows:

Badulla District: Haldummulla DSD and surrounding areas

Kalutara District: Mathugama DSD and surrounding areas

Kegalla District: Aranayake, Kegalle, and Warakapola DSDs and surrounding areas

Ratnapura District: Imbulpe DSD and surrounding areas

The districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions that have been issued with the Level 1 (Yellow) warning advising people to remain watchful, are as follows:

Badulla District: Bandarawela, Haputale, Uva Paranagama, and Kandaketiya DSDs and surrounding areas

Colombo District: Padukka DSD and surrounding areas

Galle District: Elpitiya DSD and surrounding areas

Kalutara District: Walallawita, Bulathsinhala, and Dodangoda DSDs and surrounding areas

Kandy District: Gangawata Korale, Udunuwara, Udapalatha, Thumpane, Pathahewaheta, Udadumbara, Ganga Ihala Korale, Pasbage Korale, and Yatinuwara DSDs and surrounding areas

Kegalle District: Rambukkana, Ruwanwella, Mawanella, Deraniyagala, Yatiyanthota, and Galigamuwa DSDs and surrounding areas

Kurunegala District: Mawathagama, Mallawapitiya, and Rideegama DSDs and surrounding areas

Moneragala District: Bibala DSD and surrounding areas

Nuwara Eliya District: Ambagamuwa, Haguaranketha, Walapane, and Kotmale DSDs and surrounding areas

Ratnapura District: Kiriella, Balangoda, Kalawana, Kolonna, and Ratnapura DSDs and surrounding areas

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Govt. committed to creating an investment-friendly climate - Dy Minister (English)

Govt. committed to creating an investment-friendly climate - Dy Minister (English)

Govt. must reveal all details of recently signed key bilateral pacts  opposition (English)

Govt. must reveal all details of recently signed key bilateral pacts  opposition (English)

GMOA to launch trade union action today (English)

GMOA to launch trade union action today (English)

Police clarify video footage showing removal of Buddha statue from temple premises in Trincomalee (English)

Police clarify video footage showing removal of Buddha statue from temple premises in Trincomalee (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin