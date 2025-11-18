Landslide early warnings issued for several districts

Early landslide warning have been issued for several districts of the island owing to the prevailing heavy rain experienced in parts of the island.

Accordingly, landslide warnings issued by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) will be in effect from 4:00 p.m. today (18) until 4:00 p.m. tomorrow (19).

Accordingly, the districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) that have been issued the Level 2 (Amber) landslide warnings, advising people to remain cautious and vigilant, are as follows:

Badulla District: Haldummulla DSD and surrounding areas

Kalutara District: Mathugama DSD and surrounding areas

Kegalla District: Aranayake, Kegalle, and Warakapola DSDs and surrounding areas

Ratnapura District: Imbulpe DSD and surrounding areas

The districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions that have been issued with the Level 1 (Yellow) warning advising people to remain watchful, are as follows:

Badulla District: Bandarawela, Haputale, Uva Paranagama, and Kandaketiya DSDs and surrounding areas

Colombo District: Padukka DSD and surrounding areas

Galle District: Elpitiya DSD and surrounding areas

Kalutara District: Walallawita, Bulathsinhala, and Dodangoda DSDs and surrounding areas

Kandy District: Gangawata Korale, Udunuwara, Udapalatha, Thumpane, Pathahewaheta, Udadumbara, Ganga Ihala Korale, Pasbage Korale, and Yatinuwara DSDs and surrounding areas

Kegalle District: Rambukkana, Ruwanwella, Mawanella, Deraniyagala, Yatiyanthota, and Galigamuwa DSDs and surrounding areas

Kurunegala District: Mawathagama, Mallawapitiya, and Rideegama DSDs and surrounding areas

Moneragala District: Bibala DSD and surrounding areas

Nuwara Eliya District: Ambagamuwa, Haguaranketha, Walapane, and Kotmale DSDs and surrounding areas

Ratnapura District: Kiriella, Balangoda, Kalawana, Kolonna, and Ratnapura DSDs and surrounding areas