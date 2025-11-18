Expenditure heads of Defence and Public Security ministries passed by majority vote

The expenditure heads of the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs were passed by a majority vote in Parliament this evening.

The budget head of the Ministry of Defence (103) taken up for debate today was passed by a majority of 92 votes, with amendments today, the third day of the Committee Stage of the Appropriation Bill for the year 2026.

Following the Committee Stage debate, at around 6:50 p.m., All-Ceylon Tamil Congress (ACTC) Member of Parliament G. G. Ponnambalam called for a division for the budget head of the Ministry of Defence, and accordingly, 101 votes were cast in favor of it and nine votes were cast against.

Subsequently, MP G. G. Ponnambalam also called for a division for the budget head of the Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs (225).

Accordingly, 100 votes were cast in favor and two votes were cast against.

Accordingly, the Expenditure Heads of the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs were passed in Parliament by a majority vote.