Namal accuses Govt. of ignoring professionals when preparing 2026 Budget

November 18, 2025   08:11 pm

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) held a meeting today (18) with Namal Rajapaksa, the National Organizer of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

During the meeting, MP Namal Rajapaksa pointed out that the government had neglected professionals when preparing the 2026 Budget.

Speaking to media after the meeting, MP Rajapaksa said that the relevant budget proposals should be prepared in consultation with professionals.

He further stated that the budget should be drafted by considering all sectors, not only the needs of those with political affiliations and that the government has still failed to fulfill even the promises made in previous budget proposals.

Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa also highlighted issues affecting not only doctors but other professionals as well, warning that due to improper management, there could be a shortage of medical staff in the future.

The Parliamentarian, who strongly criticized the government for failing to plan for infrastructure development, emphasized that there is a risk of systemic collapse in the country if the needs of all sectors are not met.

