Govt. seeks structured programme to resolve issues faced by potato farmers

A discussion aimed at formulating a systematic programme to address the challenges of local potato farmers was held this morning (18) at the Presidential Secretariat.

The discussion was held under the patronage of the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Lands and Irrigation, K. D. Lal Kantha and the Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security, Wasantha Samarasinghe, with the participation of potato farmers, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

Minister Lal Kantha stated that the Food Security Committee has decided to pay greater attention to farmers when seeking solutions to the issues they face, while also ensuring that such measures do not unfairly impact consumers.

He further pointed out that in resolving this matter, the Government, the Department of Agriculture and the farmers should not operate as three separate entities; instead, all parties must act collectively on one platform, united in a common purpose.

Farmers explained that the cost of potato production has risen significantly and that 40 per cent of the total cost is incurred in purchasing seeds. They highlighted that irregular fertiliser application, substandard fertiliser and agro-inputs, declining yields and the lack of high-quality seed potatoes are among the main reasons for the increase in production costs, the PMD stated.

They also noted that no previous government had held such a discussion with potato farmers regarding their problems and expressed hope that solutions would be provided under the current administration.

Following the discussion of the issues raised, Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe said that consideration would be given to establishing a mechanism for the purchase of potatoes in collaboration with Sathosa, purchasing potatoes at prices between Rs. 200 and Rs. 300 per kilogramme and increasing taxes on imported potatoes.

Minister Lal Kantha further stated that attention would also be given to providing assistance to farmers. In order to reduce production costs, he said steps would be taken, together with farmers and under the Department of Agriculture, to prepare a programme to produce high-quality fertiliser and agro-inputs, as well as to ensure the production of superior-grade seed potatoes.

He added that a registration process for farmers would be initiated to ensure an orderly system of government intervention for potato cultivation. Short-term, medium-term and long-term solutions would be prepared to address farmers’ issues, while immediate solutions would be provided to the problems currently faced.

According to data presented by officials of the Ministry of Agriculture, the country’s annual potato consumption is approximately 225,000 metric tonnes, while domestic production amounts to only around 70,000 to 80,000 metric tonnes, with the remainder being imported.

The discussion was also attended by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Namal Karunaratne; Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Lands and Irrigation, D. P. Wickramasinghe; officials from the Ministry and the Department of Agriculture; as well as groups of farmers representing the potato-growing areas of the Badulla and Nuwara Eliya districts.

- PMD -