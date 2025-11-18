US keen to expand defence cooperation with Sri Lanka - US Envoy Julie Chung

US keen to expand defence cooperation with Sri Lanka - US Envoy Julie Chung

November 18, 2025   08:53 pm

The State Partnership Program (SPP) Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Montana National Guard and the Ministry of Defence—signed on November 14 reinforces the shared commitment to transparency and trust, U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung has stated.

Ambassador Julie Chung noted that the US is looking forward to expanding cooperation through the SPP, especially on disaster response, maritime security and professional military exchanges— benefiting both nations and contributing to a more secure Indo-Pacific.

The United States and Sri Lanka on Friday signed a MoU at the Ministry of Defense, formalizing a defense partnership between the Montana National Guard, U.S. Coast Guard District 13, and the Sri Lankan Armed Forces under the U.S. Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program (SPP).

U.S. Ambassador Julie Chung, Adjutant General of the Montana National Guard Brigadier General Trenton Gibson, and the Secretary of Defense Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha, signed the MOU marking a historic milestone in U.S.–Sri Lanka defense relations, underscoring both nations’ shared commitment to regional stability, maritime security, and professional military collaboration in the Indo-Pacific to advance our common goal of peace through partnership, U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka said in a statement.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President to call for report on recent Trincomalee incident from Public Security Ministry (English)

President to call for report on recent Trincomalee incident from Public Security Ministry (English)

President to call for report on recent Trincomalee incident from Public Security Ministry (English)

No one has the right to promote or support terrorism - Cabinet spokesman (English)

No one has the right to promote or support terrorism - Cabinet spokesman (English)

Cabinet grants approval to gazette bill drafted to repeal Parliamentary Pension Act (English)

Cabinet grants approval to gazette bill drafted to repeal Parliamentary Pension Act (English)

NPP claims power in Seethawaka PS six months after the conduct of LG election (English)

NPP claims power in Seethawaka PS six months after the conduct of LG election (English)

GMOA to continue trade union action (English)

GMOA to continue trade union action (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Govt. committed to creating an investment-friendly climate - Dy Minister (English)

Govt. committed to creating an investment-friendly climate - Dy Minister (English)