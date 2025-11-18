Ex-President Mahinda to attend Nov. 21 Nugegoda rally

November 18, 2025   09:35 pm

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa is expected to participate in the rally organized by opposition parties led by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), on 21 November.

The rally is scheduled to be held on Friday in Nugegoda with the participation of supporters of a majority of opposition political parties.

Meanwhile, former President Rajapaksa while speaking to media during his visit to the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy to receive blessings for his birthday said he is hoping to attend the Nugegoda rally organized against the government.

Expressing his views, the former President said that the people must rise up against the anti-people actions being carried out by the current government.

The SLPP, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), the United National Party (UNP) and several other parties have agreed to join the rally to be held in Nugegoda.

