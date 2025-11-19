Train services along upcountry line restricted to Nanu Oya due to derailment

Train operations along the upcountry railway line are restricted to the Nanu Oya station due to a derailment, Sri Lanka Railways Department stated.

Rail operations have been impacted following an earth slip between Idalgashinna and Ohiya stations.

The Railway Department said a night mail train plying from Badulla to Colombo also detailed due to the earth slip.

The Railway Department noted that despite heavy rains in the area, it expects train services to be restored by the end of today.