Sri Lankas manufacturing and services sectors expand in October

Sri Lankas manufacturing and services sectors expand in October

November 19, 2025   07:16 am

Sri Lanka’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for October 2025 recorded growth in both manufacturing and services sectors.
 
The latest report of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) indicated that the Manufacturing PMI climbed to 61.0 in October while the Services PMI reached 66.0.
 
The increase in the Manufacturing PMI was attributed to all sub-indices contributing positively to this improvement.
 
The outlook for manufacturing activities for the next three months remains positive, reflecting the positive sentiment ahead of the upcoming festive season, the CBSL noted.
 
Meanwhile, PMI for Services recorded an index value of 66.0 in October 2025, indicating an expansion in services activities compared to the previous month.
 
The CBSL said new businesses increased in October 2025, with higher demand
for wholesale and retail trade, as well as improved activity in financial services.
 
Employment also continued to rise in October, although at a slower pace than in the previous month, as firms adjusted hiring to match operational needs, the CBSL added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President to call for report on recent Trincomalee incident from Public Security Ministry (English)

President to call for report on recent Trincomalee incident from Public Security Ministry (English)

President to call for report on recent Trincomalee incident from Public Security Ministry (English)

No one has the right to promote or support terrorism - Cabinet spokesman (English)

No one has the right to promote or support terrorism - Cabinet spokesman (English)

Cabinet grants approval to gazette bill drafted to repeal Parliamentary Pension Act (English)

Cabinet grants approval to gazette bill drafted to repeal Parliamentary Pension Act (English)

NPP claims power in Seethawaka PS six months after the conduct of LG election (English)

NPP claims power in Seethawaka PS six months after the conduct of LG election (English)

GMOA to continue trade union action (English)

GMOA to continue trade union action (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Govt. committed to creating an investment-friendly climate - Dy Minister (English)

Govt. committed to creating an investment-friendly climate - Dy Minister (English)