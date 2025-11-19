Sri Lanka’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for October 2025 recorded growth in both manufacturing and services sectors.



The latest report of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) indicated that the Manufacturing PMI climbed to 61.0 in October while the Services PMI reached 66.0.



The increase in the Manufacturing PMI was attributed to all sub-indices contributing positively to this improvement.



The outlook for manufacturing activities for the next three months remains positive, reflecting the positive sentiment ahead of the upcoming festive season, the CBSL noted.



Meanwhile, PMI for Services recorded an index value of 66.0 in October 2025, indicating an expansion in services activities compared to the previous month.



The CBSL said new businesses increased in October 2025, with higher demand

for wholesale and retail trade, as well as improved activity in financial services.



Employment also continued to rise in October, although at a slower pace than in the previous month, as firms adjusted hiring to match operational needs, the CBSL added.