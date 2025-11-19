January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Govt. seeks structured programme to resolve issues faced by potato farmers
- US keen to expand defence cooperation with Sri Lanka - US Envoy Julie Chung
- Ex-President Mahinda to attend Nov. 21 Nugegoda rally
- Donald Trump hosts Saudi crown prince Salman for pomp-filled, deal-making visit
- Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island