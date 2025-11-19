Ronaldo attends White House meeting between Trump and Saudi crown prince

Ronaldo attends White House meeting between Trump and Saudi crown prince

November 19, 2025   08:07 am

Portugal’s soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday attended a White House meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Trump is hosting the Saudi de facto ruler as the latter seeks to rehabilitate his global image after the 2018 killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi and deepen ties with Washington.

Ronaldo, who has scored over 950 goals for club and country, is contracted to play for the Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr until 2027, which is majority owned by the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund. 

Source: Reuters

- Agencies

