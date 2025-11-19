Budget 2026: Expenditure heads of Ministries of Public Administration and Labour to be debated today

November 19, 2025   08:33 am

The expenditure heads of the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government and the Ministry of Labour are scheduled to be debated in Parliament today (19).

Parliament is scheduled to convene at 9:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, day four of the debate on the third reading of the 2026 Appropriation Bill or the committee stage debate will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The expenditure heads of the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs were passed by a majority vote in Parliament last evening.

