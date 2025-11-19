Three SriLankan Airlines flights diverted

Three international flights scheduled to land at the Bandaranaike International Airport this morning have been diverted due to dense fog that significantly reduced visibility.

The affected flights included two SriLankan Airlines flights—UL-881 from Guangzhou, China and UL-266 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia —which were redirected to the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport.

Additionally, SriLankan Airlines flight UL-254 from Dammam, Saudi Arabia has been diverted to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala, India.

The fog, which disrupted operations early in the morning has eased, enabling flights to land at the Katunayake Airport without incident, according to airport officials.

Airport authorities confirmed that necessary measures were taken to ensure the safety of passengers and crew, and normal operations have resumed once visibility improved.