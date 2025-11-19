Mobile users levied 20.3% tax on data, 38% on voice calls, TRC confirms

Mobile users levied 20.3% tax on data, 38% on voice calls, TRC confirms

November 19, 2025   09:57 am

Mobile phone users are required to pay a 20.3% tax on internet services and a 38% tax on regular voice calls, the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) has stated.

This clarification was provided during a meeting of the Committee on Public Finance (COPF).

Committee Chairman Dr. Harsha de Silva raised questions regarding the effective tax on consumers using prepaid mobile services.

Addressing the inquiry, TRC Director Indrajith Handapangoda explained the structure of telecommunications levies.

According to Handapangoda, internet usage is not subjected to the Telecommunication Levy, but consumers pay an effective tax of approximately 20.3% for data services. Meanwhile, voice services, including broadband-related voice facilities, are taxed at an effective rate of 38.4%.

Dr. de Silva questioned how much of a Rs. 100 prepaid top-up a user could actually utilise if they engaged in both data and voice communication.

Handapangoda reiterated that Rs. 100 is reduced by about 20.4% for data usage, while voice calls incur the higher 38.4% tax, and the effective amount available to the consumer ultimately depends on their individual usage pattern.

Despite repeated questioning, a definitive single figure representing the usable value of a Rs. 100 prepaid recharge could not be provided by the TRC representative, as usage combinations vary between consumers.

During the session, Parliamentarian Nimal Palihena also highlighted concerns regarding students facing difficulties due to inadequate mobile network coverage in certain areas, calling for urgent attention to the issue. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President to call for report on recent Trincomalee incident from Public Security Ministry (English)

President to call for report on recent Trincomalee incident from Public Security Ministry (English)

President to call for report on recent Trincomalee incident from Public Security Ministry (English)

No one has the right to promote or support terrorism - Cabinet spokesman (English)

No one has the right to promote or support terrorism - Cabinet spokesman (English)

Cabinet grants approval to gazette bill drafted to repeal Parliamentary Pension Act (English)

Cabinet grants approval to gazette bill drafted to repeal Parliamentary Pension Act (English)

NPP claims power in Seethawaka PS six months after the conduct of LG election (English)

NPP claims power in Seethawaka PS six months after the conduct of LG election (English)

GMOA to continue trade union action (English)

GMOA to continue trade union action (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Govt. committed to creating an investment-friendly climate - Dy Minister (English)

Govt. committed to creating an investment-friendly climate - Dy Minister (English)