Fire breaks out at factory in Ranala

A fire has broken out in a storage facility of a factory in Ranala, Kaduwela early this morning (19), police stated.

The factory, which produced cardboard-related products suffered severe damage due to the fire, according to the Nawagamuwa Police.

Firefighting units from the Colombo and Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte Municipal Councils were deployed to extinguish the fire.

The total damage has not yet been assessed and the cause of the fire has also not been determined so far, the Nawagamuwa Police further stated.